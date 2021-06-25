Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells $100,540.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,004.00 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

