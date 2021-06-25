Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

