Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.56. Approximately 46,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,154,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.