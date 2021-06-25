Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.06

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 90031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

