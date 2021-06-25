OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $67.51 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

