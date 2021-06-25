Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 7,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,445. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.