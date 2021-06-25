Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OESX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

