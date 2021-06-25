OracleChain (OCT) One Day Volume Tops $27,557.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $295,376.48 and $27,557.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00045127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00096748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00159026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,605.72 or 1.00347275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002840 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

