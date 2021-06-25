Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 51,995 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $78.28. 173,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,484. The firm has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

