Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.