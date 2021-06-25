One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.58

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $595.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

