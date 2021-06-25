Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $188.00 at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

