Omni (OMNI) Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $133.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00009058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00390489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 188.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,229 coins and its circulating supply is 562,913 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.