Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $252.10 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.