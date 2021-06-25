Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an average rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.16.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $31.74 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.