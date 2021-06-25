O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

