O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31.13 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. 148,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,479. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

