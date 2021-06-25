O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.09. 13,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,282. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.