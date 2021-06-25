O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541,130 shares during the period. Amcor comprises about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Amcor worth $39,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,986. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

