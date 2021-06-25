(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on (NXE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities set a C$7.00 price target on shares of (NXE.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get (NXE.V) alerts:

(NXE.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.73 and a 12 month high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for (NXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.