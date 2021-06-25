NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $388.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.27 million to $397.37 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $339.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NS opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

