Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,669 ($61.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is £137.35. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60). The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

