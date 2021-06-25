Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.16 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $548,060.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

