NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 347,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,821,200 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.