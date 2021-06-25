Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.96% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $84,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,961,000 after buying an additional 460,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.