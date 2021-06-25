Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,343 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,875,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $80,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $12,434,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $11,824,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

