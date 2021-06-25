Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $78,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

