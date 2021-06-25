Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $83,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $193,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $167.84 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.34 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.