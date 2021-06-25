Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of J2 Global worth $79,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $138.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $140.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

