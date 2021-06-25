Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of Maximus worth $89,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.