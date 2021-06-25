Northern Trust Corp Acquires 223,250 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $86,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,013,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

YETI opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

