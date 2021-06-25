Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

