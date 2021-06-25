North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA opened at C$20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last three months.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

