Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Cut to “Sell” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

