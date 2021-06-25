Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.