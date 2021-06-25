Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €4.37 ($5.14).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

