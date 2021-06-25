NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42, RTT News reports. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

