NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

NIKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

Get NIKE alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.