NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

