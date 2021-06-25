NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $180.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

NKE opened at $133.60 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

