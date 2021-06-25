NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

