Niels Sondergaard Sells 54,382 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CODA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

