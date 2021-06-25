Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.47). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24), with a volume of 701,170 shares trading hands.

NFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.11. The firm has a market cap of £876.29 million and a PE ratio of -173.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

