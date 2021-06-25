NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

NXE stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.11. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,498 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

