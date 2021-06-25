NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.