NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $855,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,273,938 shares of company stock worth $62,951,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

