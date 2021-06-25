NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $416,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $608.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

