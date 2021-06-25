NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $174,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $17,234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 894.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 916,333 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.81 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

