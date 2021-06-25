NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,513 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

