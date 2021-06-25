New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

